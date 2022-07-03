Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VET. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 935,659 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 887,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 685,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

