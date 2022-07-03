Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Sold by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,126,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Vertex Energy makes up approximately 12.3% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $21,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,289 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

VTNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of VTNR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,082. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.