VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.07. 56,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,411. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $61.66 and a 1-year high of $78.15.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
