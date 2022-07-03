VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.07. 56,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,411. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $61.66 and a 1-year high of $78.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,208,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,332,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,607,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,327,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,208,000 after acquiring an additional 59,367 shares during the period.

