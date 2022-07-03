VideoCoin (VID) One Day Volume Tops $287,320.00

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

