Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.78.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

