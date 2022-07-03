Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

VGZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 584,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,000. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.27.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.