Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 168 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 168 ($2.06) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.76) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.90) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.79) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 166.23 ($2.04).

VOD opened at GBX 127.36 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.01. The company has a market capitalization of £35.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 1.45%.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($466,414.55).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

