Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) is Mayar Capital Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Mayar Capital Ltd. raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares during the quarter. Vontier makes up about 8.2% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Vontier worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 661.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

