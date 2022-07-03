Wall Street Games (WSG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $68,897.00

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $818,880.28 and $68,897.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00168156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00693713 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00085435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016391 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

