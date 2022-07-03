Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. The stock had a trading volume of 550,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,421. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.14.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.