Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.84.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

