WAX Hits Market Capitalization of $191.72 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. WAX has a market cap of $191.72 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 96.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00080428 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,893,273,791 coins and its circulating supply is 2,105,067,295 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

