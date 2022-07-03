Wedbush Downgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

HBAN opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

