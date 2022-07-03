Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a C$4.75 price objective on the stock.

WRN stock opened at C$1.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.19 million and a P/E ratio of -61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 18.26. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of C$1.63 and a one year high of C$3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.21.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Copper and Gold news, Senior Officer Elena Spivak sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$55,332.78.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

