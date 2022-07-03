WINk (WIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $433.71 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.