Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

WIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.70.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wipro by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 54.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 199,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter worth $10,052,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 56.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.