WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 686,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,296. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 11.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of WNS by 46.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.