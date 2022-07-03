World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 18,440.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WQGA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and the financial technology sectors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

