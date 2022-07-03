Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Achieves $1.05 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $189.98 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $219.08 or 0.01134040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00743620 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016206 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,787,947 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

