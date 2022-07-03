Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the May 31st total of 998,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 240.8 days.

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

