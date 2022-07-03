yAxis (YAXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,409.21

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $15,409.21 and approximately $649.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00169623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00699217 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00086711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016350 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

