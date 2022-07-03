yAxis (YAXIS) Price Reaches $0.0167

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $15,547.42 and $656.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00165780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00785104 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00085154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016323 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

