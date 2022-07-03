Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $147.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.63. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

