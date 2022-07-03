YUMMY (YUMMY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18,312.00

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $18,312.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00166581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00709348 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00085082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016294 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

