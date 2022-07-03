ZB Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.24 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $40.24 million and $518,596.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,040.84 or 0.99982150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002680 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

