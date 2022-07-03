ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $148,810.86

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $148,810.86 and $247.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00084453 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00266630 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

