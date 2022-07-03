Zilliqa Reaches Market Cap of $506.92 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $506.92 million and $113.37 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,289,309,551 coins and its circulating supply is 12,997,842,398 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.

