Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $233,240.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $213,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $219,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00.

Shares of ZM opened at $110.97 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

