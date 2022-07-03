ZUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $8,509.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00166367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00694647 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00086463 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016412 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.