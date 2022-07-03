Zynecoin (ZYN) Achieves Market Cap of $10.44 Million

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Zynecoin has a market cap of $10.44 million and $46,775.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 96,017,250 coins and its circulating supply is 32,713,186 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

