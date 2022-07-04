18,721 Shares in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) Purchased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA TYO traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,072. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

