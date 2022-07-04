2,359 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.0% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $40.89. 1,318,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,230,404. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.