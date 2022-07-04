2,907 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,907 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $289,152,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.37 and a one year high of $217.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.07.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

