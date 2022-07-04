303 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 346,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $2,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $97.58. 34,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,954. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

