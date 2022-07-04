5,918 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $175.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.