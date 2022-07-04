669,855 Shares in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Purchased by Zazove Associates LLC

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 669,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKEPP. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

NASDAQ BKEPP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.51. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,730. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

