670 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Acquired by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 19,014.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 73,396 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,599,000 after buying an additional 143,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.31. 20,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,894. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

