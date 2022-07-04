963 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.29. 300,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,185. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $60.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.