Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after acquiring an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after acquiring an additional 82,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.22. The company had a trading volume of 187,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

