Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Up 20%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 160,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 85,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.70 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)
Featured Articles
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.