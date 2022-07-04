Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Up 20%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 160,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 85,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.70 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

