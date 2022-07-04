ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Update

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 568,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,056. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 187.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 64,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ABM Industries by 66.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,000,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

