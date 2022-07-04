Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.6% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after buying an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $280.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.73. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

