Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.19 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($4.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Accolade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $9.53. 5,061,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.15. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ACCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Accolade by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

