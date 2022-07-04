ACoconut (AC) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

ACoconut (AC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $139,180.34 and $20,030.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000230 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.