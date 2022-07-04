Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,801 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 4.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $79,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $368.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.65. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

