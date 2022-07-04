Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $368.48. 114,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.