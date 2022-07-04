Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Down 36.3% in June

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.52) to €5.40 ($5.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($5.83) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €5.30 ($5.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €4.70 ($4.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.24.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.49. 327,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160,265. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

