Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Up 50.6% in June

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 197,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.24 on Monday. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

