Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $7,761.06 and $13.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,147.21 or 0.05669114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075579 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

