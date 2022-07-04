Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.09.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 757,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 179,364 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 86,646 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 10.6% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.